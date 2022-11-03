Men’s Basketball Defeats UPIKE in Exhibition

Marshall men’s basketball defeated the University of Pikeville 83-69 in an exhibition match Wednesday at the Cam Henderson Center.

Redshirt senior Andrew Taylor led the team with 24 points and six assists and shot 10-for-20 from the field.

Fifth-year senior Taevion Kinsey had 15 points, eight rebounds and shot 7-for-12 from the field.

Freshman Micah Handlogten had nine rebounds, six points and three blocks.

Marshall men’s basketball head coach Dan D’antoni said his team could’ve put more points up.

“Overall, I thought up until the seven-minute mark; we had about a 24-point lead. If I had kept them in [starters], we probably could have gotten to 30, but they [UPIKE] shoot the ball well,” he said.

Next, Marshall plays against Queens as they open the 2022-23 season in Charlotte, North Carolina, Monday at 7 p.m.