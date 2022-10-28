Marshall Community Fuels the School Spirit Fire After Homecoming Parade

The Marshall community came out to prepare for this weekend’s homecoming game in full force. Following the homecoming parade, alumni, faculty, students, and community members attended a pep rally and bonfire at Harless Field.

With food trucks from Southside Sliders and Frio’s, those who attended had the opportunity to accompany their parade candy with comfort foods.

For community members like Millie Johnson, these events supply a memorable experience. Johnson is a former employee of Marshall’s bookstore, and happenings like these allow her to reminisce on her “thirty wonderful years” on campus.

Meanwhile, Marshall’s 2022 homecoming court had the chance to introduce themselves and speak about their platforms. The audience also heard a word of encouragement from the girls’ basketball team, watched a performance by the Marching Thunder, saw the naming of “best parade floats” from Student Body Vice-President Walker Tatum, along with many other announcements.

The pep rally and bonfire event boost the morale for many of Marshall’s students, like freshman David Capp. Capp said he is eager for Saturday’s homecoming game against Coastal Carolina.

“I’m very excited. I have high hopes,” Capp said.

Marshall still has many other events planned leading up to the homecoming game. For more information, students can visit https://www.marshall.edu/homecoming/events/.