2022+Homecoming+Court+Announced

The 2022 Homecoming Court was announced after the Unity Walk on Oct. 24 at the Memorial Student Center.

The Homecoming Court includes Abbey McBrayer (Delta Zelta), Alex Roets (Kappa Sigma), Calvin Hunter (Society of Yeager Scholars), Catherine Blankenship (Marching Thunder), Gracie Queen (Baptist Campus Ministries), Joelle Williams (Women’s Swimming and Diving), Michaela Marshall (Cru), Neveah Harmon (the Society of Black Scholars) Taylor Isaac (Marshall’s Village Projects) and Trey Moss (the Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation).

Isaac is Marshall University’s first gender-neutral candidate for the Homecoming Royalty.

Katie Stanley, the Student Activities Coordinator, commended those who ran for Homecoming Royalty.

“Not only have these candidates had to campaign for themselves and their platforms, but they’ve also had to interview with a panel of judges—which is so intimidating—and I know they can vouch for that,” Stanley said. “So, I’m very proud of them, and they’re all great candidates, and I know all of these students will be great advocates not only for their proposed platforms but for the student body as well.”