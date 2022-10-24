Marshall Volleyball Swept by Appalachian State

Last weekend, Marshall volleyball fell to 7-14 on the season after a doubleheader against Appalachian State.

Losing all six sets in Boone, North Carolina, the Herd has faced their 13th and 14th losses of the 2022 season. None of Friday’s action was close, with Marshall only coming within eight points in set one on Friday. The other two sets featured the Mountaineers handling Marshall, winning by double digits in the last two sets.

The visiting team was led by Regan Tinkle, who racked up five kills for Marshall on the night. Early success in each set for Marshall didn’t pan out in the latter stages. Assisted by solid outings by the likes of Brynn Brown, Marshall had a couple of standout individual performances.

A Saturday matinee wasn’t any easier for the Herd, swept again by the hometown Mountaineers. Two of the three sets Saturday were much closer than Friday’s efforts, but not enough to win a set on the weekend. Set two was the only lopsided affair in opposition to Marshall, with Appalachian State winning by 15.

Marshall volleyball picks back up Friday on the road against Coastal Carolina. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m. Friday, as Marshall looks to end its six-game losing streak and boost their momentum.





