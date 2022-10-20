Herd on the Road Against Georgia State Ends in Draw

The No. 6 ranked Marshall University men’s soccer team went on the road against Georgia State Wednesday night.

The contest remained scoreless in the first half, with GSU outshooting Marshall 4-3.

Coming out after the second half, the Herd didn’t take long as Adam Aoumaich gave Marshall a 1-0 lead in the 52nd

About 20 minutes later, GSU tied things up in the 71st minute as Jack Hilton-Jones scored from an assist by Ramon Munoz.

The score would remain the same for the rest of the contest as it would finish in a 1-1 draw.

“Hard fought match for sure,” Marshall men’s soccer head coach said. “The game got scrappy after we scored, and we didn’t manage it very well for about 15 minutes. I thought other than that period, we did really well and created enough good chances to win it. Not the result we wanted, but we can definitely build from the performance.”

Next for the Herd will be Georgia Southern at Hoops Family Field for Senior Day on Sunday at 4 p.m.