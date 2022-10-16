Resolution C.O.M.E.R. Passes Student Government Association

The Student Government Association (SGA) recently passed Resolution C.O.M.E.R., which stands for “A Resolution to Continue Opportunities for Marshall by Exchanging with Restaurants in Huntington.” This resolution aimed to start the conversation about providing more food options for those who wish to use flex and allowing students to use flex at local restaurants.

Senator Nico Raffinengo, a political science and international business sophomore, began researching this resolution after several students approached him.

“Medical Daily did research and found that 59% of college students had food insecurities or some concerns over healthy food options, which leads to malnutrition,” Raffinengo said. Several senators had questions about how the student body could be malnourished; in response, he said, “I think you’re misunderstanding what malnutrition and starvation mean. Malnutrition just means you’re not getting the right vitamins. So, if you eat Chick-fil-A every day, you’re not going to get the vitamins that you need from other food groups.”

Raffinengo explained that if this bill were to pass within the senate, it would only be a starting point. Raffinengo stated, “This resolution is the student body letting President Smith know that they want more meal options for vegans or people that have certain dietary restrictions.”

Isabella Robinson, senate treasurer, provided clarity on what exactly the resolution says and what it will do.

“I just wanted to bring it to everyone’s attention that this bill is allowing us to look into the options to partner with other companies,” Robinson stated. “I think that the bill looks really good and is a great idea, and I would definitely utilize off-campus eating. It just opens the door.”

Matt James, an advisor for SGA, spoke up and said, “This is nothing against my colleagues at Sodexo, but we’re way behind compared to where other universities are at… I had lunch with a colleague today on campus who is vegan, and there was one option.”

The resolution was unanimously passed after discussion, and from there, Student Government Association President Bella Griffiths and Vice President Walker Tatum will present it to University President Brad Smith towards the end of October.

“He’s very on board with the idea because he is a vegan, and he understands that there aren’t very many options on campus,” Raffinengo said of Smith’s opinion of the resolution.