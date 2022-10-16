No. 4 Ranked Herd Falls to ODU

The No. 4 ranked Marshall University men’s soccer team lost to Old Dominion by a final score of 2-1 Saturday night.

ODU started early in the 15th minute as ODU’s Tristan Jenkins fed a corner kick into Michael Eberle, who nailed it in to make it 1-0.

Going into halftime, Marshall outshot ODU 14-5, but the Monarch’s defense stayed strong to keep a 1-0 lead.

After the break in the 64th minute, ODU’s Samuel Mar Kristinsson headed in a corner-kick pass from Louis Beckett to make it 2-0 over the Herd.

Ten minutes later, Marshall finally got on the board as Gabriel Albves netted one in, his first of the season.

Ultimately that would not be enough for Marshall as they drop to ODU by a final score of 2-1

The Herd outshot the Monarchs 25-8.

Marshall men’s soccer head coach Chris Grassie said his team had many opportunities.

“We had a lot of chances, a lot of corners. That’s soccer sometimes. Sometimes it goes our way; sometimes it doesn’t,” he said.

Marshall will next go on the road against Georgia State Wednesday at 7 p.m.