Marshall Volleyball Loses Two to Troy

Inconsistency was the name of Marshall volleyball’s fate yet again as the Troy Trojans took down the Herd twice this week. Winning only one of seven sets between the two matches, Marshall couldn’t clutch out the tight sets and couldn’t keep up with the late offensive attacks of the hosts.

As for Thursday’s action, the first two sets spelled victory for Troy, with the Trojans finding second wind late in those sets, much like many of Marshall’s opponents this season thus far. Set three was a good bounce back for Marshall, with success waning shortly after in set four. Set four of Thursday featured a rather lopsided score of 25-15 in favor of Troy.

Thursday’s standout for Marshall was Senior Lydia Montague, who racked up 12 kills and seven blocks. Despite the solid personal outing, it wasn’t enough to pull a victory for the green and white.

Friday’s matchup was worse for Marshall, with Troy completing a three-set sweep. Montague had another solid outing, leading the Herd with eight kills and three blocks. It wasn’t enough, however, as two of the three sets were lopsided against Marshall.

Marshall now sits at 7-11, with only one win in six Sun Belt Conference matchups. The team is back in action at home Friday against Georgia Southern.





