King of Kings Chess Club is Here for All Students Tired of Being in a Stalemate

King of Kings Chess Club offers all students a chance to bond and challenge themselves over games of chess regardless of skill or experience.

This chess club is the latest iteration of the previous Marshall University chess-oriented clubs, and founder and president Amond Bailey hopes that it is here to stay.

“In 2017 or 2018 I joined the chess club. The meeting locations changed frequently, and when I came back the next semester, it wasn’t here,” Bailey said.

After the previous Marshall chess club dissolved, Bailey decided to take the matter into his own hands by starting the King of Kings Chess Club, so students of all skill levels would have the same opportunity to play that he had and share his love for chess.

“I was in ROTC and the Army and wanted to develop my leadership skills,” Bailey said. “I was able to reserve us a room. It was a challenge at first. Now it has evolved. Everyone got excited.”

Bailey wanted to ensure that the King of Kings Chess club is open to any Marshall Student, whether they’re an experienced chess player or not.

“We’re all happy to teach people,” Bailey said. “We learn to play, [and] play to learn. If the president can get beat by the club’s members, everyone is welcome.”

If students interested in learning chess aren’t taught by Bailey himself, then the other club members, such as senior Mac Wade, are more than happy to help.

“It’s really casual and chill,” Wade said. “You can come in and play chess. We’ll teach you. It’s been really fun. The best part is just playing, finding other people who enjoy playing and of course, the free food,” Wade said.

The club encourages any student looking to try chess out to visit their headline page or simply stop by Room 2W16-B in the Memorial Student Center during their meetings on Mondays and Fridays at 4:30 p.m.





