Marshall Volleyball Drops Non-Conference Finale

The Thundering Herd volleyball squad fell to Eastern Kentucky four sets to one Tuesday night, Sept. 27, dropping the final three sets to the visiting Colonels.

Marshall dropped its third straight match following a rough weekend at Old Dominion, where the team lost both games of the doubleheader. This third loss drops Marshall to a record of 6-8 on the season, putting the green and white behind the eight-ball going into conference play.

Marshall won the first set 25-21 and had a hot start to the night inside the Cam Henderson Center. Despite a loud home crowd, including other members of Marshall Athletics who were invited to attend, EKU remained unphased. The next three sets all went to the visitors, resulting in the Colonels improving to 10-6 on the season.

As for individual performance for Marshall, Macy McElhaney stuck to her “Court General” tendencies, racking up 20 kills in the losing effort. 22 digs from Kaitlyn Gehler and 24 assists from Bella Thompson rounded out solid performances for the home team; however, a more well-rounded team effort from EKU spelled victory for the Colonels. Sarah Mitchell and Molly Michalak led EKU with 15 and 12 kills, respectively.

The seventh all-time matchup on the volleyball court between the two schools shared similar fates for the Herd, with EKU taking the last matchup in 2012 in a three-set sweep. The Colonels now lead the all-time series four games to three.

As for Marshall, Sun Belt action continues at the Henderson Center Thursday and Friday, Sept. 29 and 30, holding a doubleheader date with Georgia State. Tip-off for Thursday’s matchup is scheduled for 6 p.m.