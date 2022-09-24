Marshall+Wins+the+Mountain+State+Derby+Against+WVU

The No. 4 ranked Marshall University men’s soccer team defeated WVU by a final score of 1-0 in their Sun Belt Conference home opener.

All-Conference selection and redshirt senior Milo Yosef scored the game-winning goal in the 85th minute, his fifth of the season. He leads the SBC in game-winning goals.

Graduate student Oliver Semmle had three saves on the night, with a game-altering save in the 79th minute, his sixth of the season.

Marshall finished the night with two shots on goal.

WVU came into the match averaging 1.29 goals per game, seventh in the Sun Belt.

Marshall has taken two with one tie in the last four school meetings.

WVU falls to 2-5-1 on the season.

Marshall will go on the road against Coastal Carolina Friday, Sept. 23rd, at 7 p.m.