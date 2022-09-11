Marshall Student Involvement Fair Fills the Memorial Student Center

Students looking to get involved on campus had a chance on Wednesday, Sept. 8, to visit with Greek organizations, student clubs and media in a university-driven event to boost student participation.

The Memorial Fountain Plaza and Memorial Student Center lobby remained packed throughout the morning and early afternoon, filled with members of the Herd community interested in undertaking a new way to get involved.

Many organizations benefited from the heavy foot traffic and eagerness among the crowd, including some newer, growing clubs such as the Anime Club.

“For a small club like ours, that kind of traction has the potential to double our meeting size,” Jacob Cremeans, president of the Anime Club, said.

Cremeans took over the lead position in the group recently and has mentioned the importance of tabling and reaching out to students in an effort to grow the blossoming student organization.

New organizations weren’t the only ones capitalizing on the event. Groups such as sororities, WMUL and even promotions not directly affiliated with the university like Funktafest utilized the fountain area to promote their happenings. Giveaways also sprawled across the fair, giving students free supplies, concert tickets and other assorted knick knacks in an effort to further advertise opportunities.

Those who missed the involvement fair can still find ways to get connected via HerdLink and other such resources provided by the university.