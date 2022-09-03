Freshman+Matthew+Bell+Strong+in+Win+Over+No.+2+Pitt

The no. 11 ranked Marshall University men’s soccer team rebounded after Monday’s loss and defeated no. 2 Pitt by a final score of 2-1 Friday night.

True freshman Matthew Bell gets his first career brace as he scored two goals for Herd in the 15th and 27thminute. Bell has scored in two of the three games this season.

Pitt senior Valentin Noel scored the only goal for the Panthers in the 71st minute.

Herd men’s soccer head coach Chris Grassie said the crowd of 1,897 was a significant factor in the win.

“They (the fans) were definitely our 12th man,” Grassie said. “It felt like a championship game.”

Pitt outshot Marshall 15-8, including six on goal to Marshall’s five.

Graduate Student Oliver Semmle allowed one goal and made five saves for Marshall.

The Pittsburgh Panthers were the highest-ranked opponent to come into Hoops Family Field. It also marked the time since 1999 that Marshall has faced a top-five opponent.

Marshall (2-1-0) will go on the road Wednesday against Cleveland State as they try to keep the momentum going.