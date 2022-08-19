PHOTOS: Freshman Cap WOW Week with Walk to Convocation

Freshman students ended the final day of the university’s “week of welcome” Friday morning with a walk to the convocation ceremony at the Keith Albee Theatre downtown.

Students were led by the university drum line with police escorts to the ceremony which included a keynote speech from chief talent and diversity, equity and inclusion officer Bruce B. Felder, and a speech from university president Brad D. Smith.

Students were recognized by their individual colleges at the event and encouraged by Felder to face any challenges they may undertake during their time in college and Smith encouraged students to stop him around campus to take a selfie.

This was the first in-person convocation since 2019, due to inclement weather in 2021 and COVID-19 in 2020.