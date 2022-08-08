Parthenon Wins Three Awards at West Virginia Press Association Convention

The Parthenon’s won three awards within the editorial category at the 2022 West Virginia Press Association convention.

Honors are given for excellence in stories, photography, overall issues and advertisements.

The Parthenon won the following awards:

First Place, Best News Feature, 3rd Divison – “The epidemic of loneliness, how Reddit became the place to sell digital company,” by Tyler Spence.

Second Place, Best News Feature, 3rd Divison – “Crum, WV – A town on borrowed time,” by Tyler Spence

Third Place, Best News Columnist, 3rd Divison – Tyler Spence