Gov. Justice Appoints Former Thomas Reuters CEO, MU Alumnus as New BOG Member

On Jul. 21st, 2022, Gov. Jim Justice officially appointed James C. “Jim” Smith to serve on the Marshall University Board of Governors. Smith is a Marshall alumnus, graduating from the university in 1981 after attending on a football scholarship.

Smith served as the president and CEO of the media corporation Thomson Reuters until Feb. 2020. Smith serves on multiple business councils, including the international business council of the World Economic Forum and the Atlantic Council. Thomson currently chairs the Thomson Reuters Foundation, a foundation focused on preserving media freedom.

Smith’s first term on the Board of Governors will last for four years, until Jun. 30, 2026. He was appointed to the position to replace H. Toney Stroud, who resigned after being appointed to the position of chief legal officer for the university.

“Marshall University changed my life, just as it has countless others,” Smith said, after his appointment was made public. “I couldn’t be more honored to have this opportunity to help us keep doing that for future generations.” Smith was inducted into the Marshall College of Business Hall of Fame in 2014.

Smith is scheduled to be sworn in at the next Board of Governors meeting on Aug. 9. University President Brad Smith released a statement congratulating on his appointment to the board.

“Jim’s commitment to education, his track record of success in leading organizations through transformational change and his passionate support of Marshall University bring a valued set of skills and experiences to our board room.” President Smith said. “Having observed Jim’s leadership during his tenure at Thomson Reuters, I look forward to benefiting from his wisdom and counsel in the months and years to come.” James C. Smith had worked with Thomson Reuters since their formation in 2008, after working for Thomson Newspapers after they acquired the Charleston Daily Mail where he worked.





