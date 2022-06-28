Community+Comes+to+Campus+to+Work+for+Cares+Week

Marshall University hosted Community Cares Week from June 20 through the 25 on the Huntington campus. The week of volunteer work, giving and community service began June 20 at the Memorial Student Center Plaza where members of the Marshall and Huntington communities were invited to participate in events and games on the plaza and provide free food. Volunteers received their t-shirts and assignments.

From June 21 through the 25, volunteers held shifts in various locations across campus. More than 300 students, staff, faculty and alumni committed to serving during Community Cares Week. Their duties included a range of tasks