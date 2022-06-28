Community Comes to Campus to Work for Cares Week
June 28, 2022
Marshall University hosted Community Cares Week from June 20 through the 25 on the Huntington campus. The week of volunteer work, giving and community service began June 20 at the Memorial Student Center Plaza where members of the Marshall and Huntington communities were invited to participate in events and games on the plaza and provide free food. Volunteers received their t-shirts and assignments.
From June 21 through the 25, volunteers held shifts in various locations across campus. More than 300 students, staff, faculty and alumni committed to serving during Community Cares Week. Their duties included a range of tasks
from housekeeping and painting to landscaping and pressure washing. Volunteers were given free lunch and entered for high-end raffle prizes drawn each day for those in attendance.
Marshall University President Brad D. Smith volunteered daily.
The week-long sweat equity event focused on engaging faculty, staff, students, community members, local businesses and alumni chapters with the intention to better the campus. The concept of Community Cares Week is for the Marshall and Huntington community to come together for service and comradery while giving back to the university that invested in them.