Felder, Painter Named to New Positions

Marshall University President Brad D. Smith today announced two senior-level university administrators will assume new roles in his administration, effective July 2.

Bruce B. Felder, director of human resources, has been promoted to serve as the university’s inaugural Chief Talent and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer and Virginia R. “Ginny” Painter, currently senior vice president for communications and marketing, has been named Chief of Staff.

“The evolution of the university’s organizational structure, which includes the announcements we’re making today, allows for realignment of existing resources and permits the university to develop new areas of emphasis and focus,” Smith said. “Both Bruce Felder and Ginny Painter are forward-thinking, strategic-minded individuals who are perfectly prepared to help lead Marshall in these new capacities.”

Felder joined Marshall in 2014 as director of human resources after seven years at Cabell Huntington Hospital as manager of human resources. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Marshall in 2002 with a double major in business management and management information systems. In 2007, he earned a Master of Science in strategic leadership from Mountain State University. In 2022, he graduated from Tulane Law School with a Master of Jurisprudence in labor and employment law. He is certified as a senior professional of human resources (SPHR) and has earned multiple certifications in human resources, leadership, and management. Felder is also a military veteran, having served in the Army National Guard. He received the Bronze Star Medal in 2006 for his achievement in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

With more than 30 years of experience in higher education and government communications, marketing and administration, Painter was named to her current position as senior vice president in 2014. Her leadership includes service at the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, the University of Charleston, Marshall University Research Corporation and as deputy commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Culture and History. Painter received several awards from the West Virginia chapter of the Public Relations Society of America, and she was honored with the Distinguished West Virginian Award by Governor Joe Manchin in 2009 for her work on the new West Virginia State Museum. In 2018, she received a Women of Marshall Outstanding Achievement Award from the Marshall University Women’s Center and Women’s Studies program. She has a bachelor’s degree in public relations from Marshall and a master’s in business administration from the University of Charleston.

In addition to the realignment announced today, the university has launched national searches for several other top-level spots to replace individuals who have previously announced their intentions to retire, have been serving in an interim capacity or are assuming new roles in the university. Including, chief marketing and communications officer, chief information officer and chief financial officer.

It’s expected all of the new positions will be filled by late September.