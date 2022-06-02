MU Volleyball Welcomes Transfer Kayla Malec

Marshall volleyball head coach Ari Aganus has found the final piece to the 2022 roster, adding Kayla Malec as a graduate transfer.

“I am so excited to round out the 2022 class with the addition of Kayla,” coach Aganus said in a statement to Herdzone.com. “Coming in as a graduate student she brings a wealth of experience and leadership that will push our gym immediately. Kayla has a love for the sport and commitment to excellence that is infectious. Herd nation will love getting to know Kayla both on and off the court.”

Malecc is eligible for a fifth year due to the 2020-21 COVID season that allowed athletes an extra year of play. In her final year at Chicago State, Malec recordeed three kills against UIC, her highest total of the year. In 2019, Malec recorded 6 kills against Alabama State, her highest total of her career. She was a redshirt player in 2020-21, appearing in only two matches.

“I chose Marshall because of the overwhelming feeling of family and community,” said Malec in a statement with Herdzone.com. “The University suffered a great tragedy, but it brought the community closer. I could truly feel the sense of love immediately when visiting campus.”

As a middle blocker, Malec will likely help fill the hole left by Destiny Leon, one of the most prolific blockers that Marshall’s program has seen.

In 2018, Malec finished her season with 15 blocks as a freshman player. Her career high in blocks is six in four sets against Northern Illinois.

In high school play, Malec was a 2017 Kishwaukee River Conference Player of the Year and team MVP. Malec was a three-time all-region selection as well.

In her senior High School season, Malec recorded over 190 kills, 42 blocks and 15 service aces.

Malec will be a leader for the Marshall Volleyball team that now has three fifth year players, including Kaitlyn Gehler and Macy McElhaney. Alongside them will be Lydia Montague, Megan Taylor, Meagan Camden and Essence Clerkley, the team’s core of senior players. Only six players in 2022 are not seniors, meaning that Marshall has a chance to overpower teams with experienced play once Sun Belt competition begins.

Marshall’s first season of Sun Belt volleyball will look to begin in August. South Alabama won the Sun Belt Conference Championship in 2021, breaking the streak of Texas State, a team that won three consecutive titles. South Alabama finished with a record of 15-1 in Conference play.