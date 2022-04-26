Campus+Organizations+Take+Food+Donations

Marshall University’s Food Pantry is taking donations to feed those struggling with food insecurity around Huntington.

Bins have been placed in the lobbies of Marshall’s residence halls for donations, which will be collected once the spring semester ends. The Food Pantry accepts most packaged foods, but some are appreciated more than others.

“Peanut butter is the main one…oatmeal and rolled oats are good, too,” said Clarissa McPhillen, Food Pantry Manager. “Also, kids come here so I like to have kid-friendly stuff like fruit snacks, pretzels, chips, cereal, and apple sauce.” The Food Pantry has served hundreds of people and households since it opened in 2019. Homeless people also stop by roughly once a month.

“Our attendance is a little low right now, we get about four visitors per day,” McPhillen said. “Pre-COVID, we got about 20.”

Students who are struggling to make ends meet or who know anyone who is are strongly encouraged to stop by and stock up on food.

“No ID is required for them to come here. We don’t ask about income or anything,” McPhillen said. “If they’re a student, they can come here – no questions asked. We’ll just give them food. Our policy is that we just want to get as much food out to the community as possible.”

The Pantry is run mostly by students in the dietetics program and Health Department. Other community members have previously volunteered before the pandemic.

The Food Pantry can be found in the Tri-State MRI Building, located at 1802 6th Avenue. It is currently open from 2:00-4:00 pm on Tuesdays and 2:30-4:00 pm on Wednesdays, though hours change each semester.