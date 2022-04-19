SGA Preps for Next Semester

With the semester ending soon, Marshall’s Student Government Association prepares for the next semester with a transfer of power. From senate session 79 to session 80, Bella Griffiths has handed over the reins to Walker Tatum as president of the senate and vice president of the student body.

The first order of business was to elect the senate executives for the 2022-2023 academic year. The first position up for vote was senate president pro-tempore (or pro-temp). Tomas Smith, the current pro-temp, spoke up and provided a little insight about being pro-temp.

“It’s a lot of jobs in one position,” Smith said. “Every week you are responsible for working with the vice president, overseeing the committees and making sure that people are getting where they need to be. It’s a lot, but it’s a rewarding position.”

The voting commenced over an anonymous Google Forms survey for each position. After a couple of minutes, Tatum