Collegiate Recovery Hosts Valentine’s Day Paint

To help those in recovery—from drugs to abuse to any other kind of trauma—the Collegiate Recovery Community host a painting event students and people throughout the city of Huntington.

This past Thursday on Feb. 10, the Collegiate Recovery Community sponsored a painting exercise themed around Valentine’s Day at Marcos at the bottom of the Memorial Student Center.

Kai Kendora, a freshman at Marshall University studying dietetics, went to the student center for the Valentine-themed painting event. Looking back, Kendora said she hoped to see more painting events brought to campus in the future.

“Painting is a great creative expression,” she said. “Who doesn’t like painting?”

Reflecting on the event as a whole, Kendora said the session was a good time and great opportunity for students.

Chastity Street, a peer recovery support specialist for Marshall’s collegiate community, explained the goals of the Collegiate Recovery Community and the various events they host.

“We are trying to get students that are here on campus in recovery or people in the community that want to go back to college,” Street said. “We accept any kind of recovery.”

Despite the small turnout, Street remains optimistic for future events. She said she hopes to see more people come out and join in on the different activities the community has to offer.