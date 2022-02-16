Marshall Announces Plans to Leave C-USA, but Conference Insists Herd Stays

Marshall University announced Friday that the athletics program will depart from Conference USA a year earlier than expected, joining the Sun Belt Conference effective July 1, 2022.

Marshall University Athletics released the following statement: “Marshall University has communicated to Conference USA that it will cease participation in the conference effective June 30, 2022. The Thundering Herd will not participate in Conference USA during the 2022-23 season. This decision comes after consideration of the best interests of Marshall’s student athletes and its loyal fans. Marshall first advised the conference in early December 2021 of its desire to not participate in the conference after this current academic year. Since then, the University continued to communicate its intentions to Conference USA and has offered to find an amicable resolution to this matter.

The Conference refuses to discuss a resolution with the University. Our student athletes, coaches, staff, fan base and the remaining members of Conference USA are deserving of clarity in this matter, thus the need for today’s message. We are grateful for our 17 years of Conference USA membership, an era that will always be an important part of Thundering Herd history. It is now time to turn the page on Marshall’s future.”

The exit fee for Conference USA is $3 Million. Keith Gil, Commissioner of the Sun Belt Conference, announced back in November that the Sun Belt entrance fee has been waived for Marshall University.

Marshall will join Old Dominion, Southern Mississippi, and James Madison University in joining the Sun Belt a year earlier than expected in July 2022.