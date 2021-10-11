COVID Relief Plan Gives Over $6 Million to Students

Over $6 million is being given to Marshall University students as part of the university’s COVID relief plan.

Starting the week of Oct. 4, the bursar’s office has been sending out need-based financial aid packages to non-freshman students via their selected MU e-refund method.

“Within the week you should have it, at least have an opportunity to get it,” Mark Robinson, Marshall’s chief financial officer said. “What’s going out this week is a little over $6 million.”

Students should receive information regarding these funds via the University’s bursar’s office email, Robinson advises that students should not think of the email alert as a “scam.”

“If you have got money in your account, you have got money in your account,” Robinson assures.

First time freshmen and other students who did not have access to the previous year’s COVID related financial aid packages have already received aid via the University’s technology grant, disbursed in early September.

“We gave them $1,200,” Robinson said. “The amount was higher due to the lack of access to the prior pools of money.”

Robinson also mentioned different approaches that students can take should they believe that they need more support, encouraging students to reach out to programs including the SGA’s Crisis relief program.

“There’s an appeal process that the office can always do,” Robinson said. “If they have some extraordinary situation the financial aid office can use professional adjustments to increase that amount of aid, but they would need to substantiate why they need more money.”

This money comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, which has provided assistance to the university and its students since its congressional passing in March 2020.

Students can expect the next round of aid disbursements to come during the Spring 2022 semester.