Marshall-themed Little Free Library installed at Yeager Airport

Marshall University Libraries and the Cabell County Career Technology Center unveiled a Marshall-themed Little Free Library at Yeager Airport in Charleston Thursday, May 13.

The Kelly green, M-shaped library was created from an idea by Dr. Kelli Johnson, associate university librarian at Marshall.

“I was traveling, pre-COVID, and spotted a “take one–leave one” book cart at the San Diego airport,” Johnson said. “As a librarian, I was so excited that the airport was encourag- ing literacy and reading. When Marshall announced the aviation program, I felt like it was perfect timing to once again showcase how Marshall University is committed to education and empowerment of the people of West Virginia. I wanted to show that learning has no boundaries.”

The library was created by students in Bret Masters’ building technology class at the CCCTC. Johnson said it was Johnny Bradley, supervisor of library operations at Marshall, who suggested reaching out to Masters in hopes he would be willing to take on the build with his class.

“I would like to say I love a challenge,” Masters said. “This project would be a challenge in itself with the designing, cutting of angles and the construction. However, this past year with everything going on, it has pushed the challenge to a whole different level.”

“Working together through problems and difficulties has been the West Virginia way,” Masters said. “This bookcase project has exemplified that through the cooperation of everyone involved. When the goal is to educate young students and the people in your community,