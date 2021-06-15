Welcome to Marshall

David Dampier, College of Engineering and Computer Science

Welcome to the College of Engineering and Computer Sciences. These are exciting times in the college. We have approximately 500 undergraduate students in 7 programs and 100 graduate students in 9 programs. For the past year, we have been engaged in an effort to become more efficient. What this means is that we are reducing all of our undergraduate degree programs to 124 credit hours if possi- ble, and we are creating Accelerated Master’s Degree (AMD) programs for all of our under- graduate disciplines. If a student excels in their undergraduate program, they can possibly get a master’s degree within one year of finishing their B.S. degree, making them more market- able and it increases their starting salary by $10,000 or more upon graduation.

We are an engaged college. We have active student organizations in several of our departments, including civil engineering, mechanical engineering, computer sciences and electrical engineering and applied science and technology. Additionally, we have a leadership program where students can engage in extracurricular activities to help in recruiting and advertising the college’s programs.