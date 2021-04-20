Earth Day 2021: Get involved

Earth Day is April 22, it is the perfect time to prepare how you will be celebrating this year. As a college student or staff member, you may not have all the resources or know how to cele- brate locally, but don’t worry, I have the perfect list for you. Here are six ways you can celebrate Earth day this year.

1. Join Marshall’s plastic-free pledge by choosing to #BreakFreeFromPlastic. Spend a few minutes to educate yourself on break- ing free from plastic and learning about the pledge that Marshall signed this year at Breakfreefromplastic.org.

2. Live in a dorm? There are plenty of simple plants you can take care of in your room. Some recommendations are aloe vera, succulents or a spider plant. Go to a local garden center or put together your own plant and pot at The Potted Edge.