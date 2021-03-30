Marshall offers vaccine availability to all students 

Marshall University has announced vaccine availability for students. The university is working with the TTA to help ensure all students have access to the vaccination clinics.

A route has been worked out with the TTA and Green Machine to help get students to the vaccine clinic located in the old Sears building of the Huntington Mall.

“If students need transportation, that will be provided using the TTA system,” Michelle Biggs, assistant dean of advocacy and support, said. “Using the Green Machine to get down to the Fifth Avenue clinic, and they can also use another route to take them to [the old] Sears.”

Biggs said students need to take a valid ID and should bring their student ID, too. Students will need their student ID for the bus.

“They do need their student IDs to ride the TTA,” Biggs said. “They just show that to the TTA driver, and then they tell the TTA driver they are going to the vaccination clinic.”

The clinic will be available for all graduate and undergraduate students at no cost.

“The vaccine is free, so they don’t need to take that [insurance card],” Biggs said. “Any Marshall student is eligible for the vaccine.”

Biggs said students who are hesitant about riding the busses should not worry.

“The TTA is great about kind of helping students, if they get confused, about the busses. Because sometimes they’ve never ridden them before, [it] can be a little daunting,” Biggs said. “So the Green Machine will take them on the loop from campus down to Fifth Avenue, and then it makes a loop to come back.”

Regarding the upcoming fall semester, nothing has changed.

“Nothing has changed about masks,” said Leah Payne, director of communications. “We’re still planning on [starting] the fall semester with masks.”

Even those who are vaccinated will be required to wear a mask on campus if the state and university still mandate it.

“If we’re still saying that masks are mandatory, then they would be in violation of the university policy,” Payne said.

Brittany Hively can be contacted at [email protected]

MARSHALL STUDENT VACCINE CLINICS

St. Mary’s Education Center (tents in parking lot on the east end of the center), 2853 5th Ave., Huntington

When: Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until the daily vaccine supply runs out

COVID-19 Vaccine Center (former Sears location on the south end of the Huntington Mall), 500 Mall Rd. & I-64, Barboursville

When: Tuesdays through Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. or until the daily vaccine supply runs out