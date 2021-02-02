Cyber+Defense+Club+wins+national+championship

The Marshall University Collegiate Cyber Defense Club has never placed outside of the top 10 teams in the Nation in the National Cyber League, earning them high honors throughout the past two seasons and leaving their team excited to continue this success.

“The NCL is a competition designed for collegiate competitors to learn and test their skills in disciplines such as Open-Source Intelligence, Enumeration & Exploitation, and Computer Forensics,” Peyton Stevens, former CCDC President, said.

Most recently, in the spring of 2020, the CCDC brought home a National Championship.

“This was accomplished thanks to teaming up with two very skilled individuals, Samuel Hayden, from Capitol Technology University & Andrew Cayen, from Madison Area Technical College,” Stevens said. “They deserve as much credit as us.”

In addition, the team has also earned the following titles:

9th out of 368 teams in Fall 2018

8th out of 548 teams in Spring 2019

9th out of 689 teams in Fall 2019

9th out of 957 teams in Fall 2020

“Along with success in the National Cyber League, Marshall CCDC competes in the Mid-Atlantic region of the Collegiate Cyber Defense Challenge,” Stevens said.

“Big names in the cybersecurity world such as Raytheon and the National Cyberwatch Center sponsor this event. The Mid Atlantic region of CCDC is considered among many to be the most difficult region in the nation, producing multiple National Champion teams,” Stevens said.

Marshall’s Spring 2020 Collegiate Cyber Defense Club was the first team in Marshall University’s history to qualify for the Regional Finals in this competition,

“The team placed 4th in the qualifying round and was named as the most difficult team to attack by a group of professional penetration testers,” Stevens said. “Marshall then went on to place 4th in the regional finals.”

The club encourages those interested in joining the Marshall University Collegiate Cyber Defense Club to visit the organization’s page on Herdlink and request access to the group’s discord server.

“There is no prior knowledge required in order to join, so please don’t be intimidated,” Stevens said. “We accept all from beginner to expert.”

“Our club is a place where we get to compete in national cyber defense competitions free of charge,” Ethan Endres, current President of the Marshall University Collegiate Cyber Defense Club, said. “It’s a really good opportunity to either get your name out there or learn how to do better in the cybersecurity field.”

The group learns a variety of concepts and skills, Stevens said. “… from basic computer networking skills to cryptography.”

Endres said the club is currently meeting weekly online. “It isn’t as close as it was when we were meeting in person for obvious reasons, but I am trying to make sure that the club is still consistently talking with each other with the weekly meetings so we can still make the bonds you get from in-person clubs,” said Endres.

