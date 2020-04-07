Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts center makes adjustments to schedule

Marshall University’s suspension of in-person classes and events has affected how certain programs will have to finish up the semester. For students and faculty in theatre, it has already impacted their fall semester.

The production of “Sense and Sensibility” was supposed to end the 2019- 2020 season, but it was rescheduled to be the opening show for the 2020-2021 show season. James Morris-Smith, the director of theatre facilities, said the transition was not too difficult.

“It was pretty easily handled except for the fact that we had three seniors in that show, and we don’t know where they might be at that point this fall,” Morris-Smith said. “All three have agreed to return to play their parts, but if something were to come up, we are having to plan adjustments.”

Morris-Smith said as far as credits go, the three seniors are able to graduate without them because they were cast in the show. Returning to play the parts would be because they want to finish their final show.

Since Morris-Smith is in charge of the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse, he has had to work with not only Marshall productions, but also everything the Performing Art Center was planning to host in the coming months.

“It’s been two weeks of nothing but rescheduling events and trying to find alternate dates,” Morris-Smith said. “We also had to judge on if we were coming back or not, but now that has been figured out, we have been able to sort most of it.”

Going into the summer, Morris-Smith said there are still a lot of things that are unknown in regard to summer programming.

“In May and June, we take care of a number of dance school recitals and we are still in limbo with that, whether or not the recitals will be ready or if we will even be able to host those recitals,” Morris-Smith said.

As of right now, Morris-Smith said the events are on hold until mid-May. If events are still pushed back in May, Smith said that decision will determine if dance recitals will be able to happen. This will also determine events that are planned on taking place like freshmen orientation and the Governors School for the Arts. Decisions on those events have to be made later depending on if they Playhouse is allowed to open.

Emily Hayslett can be contacted at [email protected].