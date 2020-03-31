Updates to print schedule
To ensure the health and safety of our staff, The Parthenon will not be printing a physical paper until April 22. This edition will also be inserted into The Herald-Dispatch.
Additionally, we are continuing to publish content on our website and social media pages. We will produce podcasts, through Zoom, each week as well. Follow and subscribe to The Parthenon for all updates surrounding coronavirus and more.
