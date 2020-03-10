Remembering Dr. Ralph Turner

We at The Parthenon are deeply saddened to hear of Dr. Ralph Turner’s death. As a former professor in the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and faculty adviser to The Parthenon, Turner serves as an inspiration to the student journalists at Marshall University, as well as to professional journalists who may have been touched by his work.

Looking back on his career inspires us as well. Turner was a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, The Huntington Advertiser and The Charleston Gazette; he was also editor of the Wayne County News.

Turner wore many hats over the years as a crime reporter, government reporter, city hall reporter, court reporter and feature writer.

Local journalists have a responsibility to serve their communities, and that is exactly what Turner did.

He was appropriately inducted into the School of Journalism and Mass Communications’ Hall of Fame in 1988.

“This is a sad day for the Turner family and all of us in the newspaper industry who knew Dr. Turner,” said Don Smith, executive director of the West Virginia Press Association. “Dr. Turner was the driving force behind our industry’s education programs, scholarships and internships. Many current West Virginia journalists have a direct connection to Dr. Turner or his efforts.”

Current and former professors, journalists and students can appreciate the hard work and dedication that Turner set as an example. He will be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers, friends may donate to the Arnold-Turner Journalism Scholarship Fund at Marshall University.