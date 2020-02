Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

This is Donald the Duck. Some of his favorite activities include waddling to the pond with his sister Daisy and swimming, of course. He loves to eat carrots and is best friends with a Sheltie named Anna.