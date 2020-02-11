Parthe-Pet: Cinder

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Cinder is a 7-month-old bearded dragon who loves to eat fruit, veggies and BUGS! She’d easily say her favorite snacks are hornworms and bell peppers! She loves all things warm, meeting new people, and going out in town for a new adventure, often popping up somewhere on campus!

Interested in featuring your pet in the paper? Use #ParthePet on social media or contact [email protected] with photos and a short bio.