Fraternities invite students to celebrate new semester with karaoke event

Two fraternities on campus are celebrating the beginning of the spring semester with Trap Karaoke. Alpha Phi Alpha Inc. and Kappa Alpha Psi Inc. are putting on the event at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 in the basement of the Memorial Student Center.

“Many different genres of songs will be played for students,” Tobias Lucas, a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, said. “We want people to come out and be ready to put on their best performance, but to also relax and have fun. This is a safe environment for everyone to be themselves.”

The National Pan-Hellenic Council represents five of nine historically black Greek letter organizations at Marshall. The council organizes multiple events for students on campus for them to meet new people and become more involved.

“There is going to be many things to expect,” Lucas said. “It is going to be a chill vibe for everyone to sit back and relax as well as laugh and enjoy others’ company as we start the new semester. We would like for everyone to come out and enjoy themselves and take a breather from school before everyone becomes deep into the semester.”

There will be food and refreshments for those who attend.

Everyone is welcome to come out and enjoy this new experience they are putting on for students, Lucas said.

Talor Bennett can be contacted at [email protected]