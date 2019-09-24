Marshall University’s Wind Symphony Orchestra prepares for upcoming concerts

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Marshall University’s Wind Symphony Orchestra begins a new season of performances with a concert on Thursday, Oct. 3.

The Wind Symphony is an orchestra comprised of students playing woodwind, brass and percussion instruments. The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3 in Smith Recital Hall.

Adam Dalton, director of bands for Marshall University, said the concert will feature 4 different pieces: a piece by a female composer titled “Shout Out,” a new piece by a British composer titled “Waves Toward the Pebbled Shore,” a world premiere of a piece titled “Echo Chamber” and a classic piece titled “Russian Christmas Music.”

The Wind Symphony also has a performance planned for Dec. 5 centered around substance abuse and recovery.

“We have another world premiere of a piece that’s being written just for that (concert), then we’re playing a piece that’s about the composer’s friend who overdosed,” Dalton said, “then we’re closing with a really hopeful piece, that’s David Maslanka’s Symphony No. 4, which is just a really awesome piece of music. That one we’re really excited about.”

Dalton said he would encourage people to attend the orchestra’s concerts because he said he thinks there is an aspect for everyone to enjoy and the students work hard for the concerts.

“There’s something for everybody when they come to these concerts,” Dalton said. “Plus, these students are just incredible musicians so it’s great for them, for people to hear all the hard work that these students have put in.”

