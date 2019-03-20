Parthe-Pet: Ivy

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

This is Ivy. She is a seven-month-old who loves to get the ‘zoomies’ and run through the house, usually when her ‘grandmother’ is trying to sleep.

Her ‘grandmother’ works at Harless Dining Hall.

Interested in featuring your pet in the paper? Use #ParthePet on social media or contact [email protected] with photos and a short bio.