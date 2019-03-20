The student news site of Marshall University

The Parthenon

Menu
Filed under OPINION, Parthe-Pet

Parthe-Pet: Ivy

March 20, 2019

Back to Article
Back to Article

Parthe-Pet: Ivy

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






This is Ivy. She is a seven-month-old who loves to get the ‘zoomies’ and run through the house, usually when her ‘grandmother’ is trying to sleep.

Her ‘grandmother’ works at Harless Dining Hall.

Interested in featuring your pet in the paper? Use #ParthePet on social media or contact [email protected] with photos and a short bio.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under OPINION

SMIRL MEETS WORLD: Coping with change

It seems as if one of the most stressful times to be a college student has arrived yet again. I feel like it wasn’t more than a month ago that I was...

‘Greta’ film review

“Greta” focuses on Frances, a young girl dealing with familial pain. One day, she finds a purse on a subway. Being the good person that she is, Fr...

EDITORIAL: Aftermath of New Zealand shooting
EDITORIAL: Aftermath of New Zealand shooting
CARTOON: This Awful Place
CARTOON: This Awful Place
GINGER’S GUIDE TO: Starting a record collection
GINGER’S GUIDE TO: Starting a record collection

Other stories filed under Parthe-Pet

Parthe-Pet: Maggie
Parthe-Pet: Maggie
Parthe-Pet: Scrappy
Parthe-Pet: Scrappy
Parthe-Pet: Castiel
Parthe-Pet: Castiel
Parthe-Pet: Stevie
Parthe-Pet: Stevie
Parthe-Pet: Cubbie
Parthe-Pet: Cubbie
Navigate Left

  • COLUMN

    SMIRL MEETS WORLD: Coping with change

  • OPINION

    ‘Greta’ film review

  • Parthe-Pet: Ivy

    OPINION

    EDITORIAL: Aftermath of New Zealand shooting

  • Parthe-Pet: Ivy

    Editorial Cartoons

    CARTOON: This Awful Place

  • Parthe-Pet: Ivy

    COLUMN

    GINGER’S GUIDE TO: Starting a record collection

  • OPINION

    Movie Review: ‘Green Book’

  • Parthe-Pet: Ivy

    OPINION

    Parthe-Pet: Maggie

  • Parthe-Pet: Ivy

    COLUMN

    GINGER’S GUIDE TO: Stevie Nicks and the Hall of Fame

  • Parthe-Pet: Ivy

    Editorial Cartoons

    CARTOON: Awful Place News

  • Parthe-Pet: Ivy

    OPINION

    EDITORIAL: An open letter to President Gordon Gee

Navigate Right