Filed under SPORTS, Women's Basketball

Women’s basketball travels south for crucial conference games at UAB, MTSU

Taylor Huddleston, Reporter|February 12, 2019

Marshall+guard+Princess+Clemons+%285%29+shoots+a+3-pointer+during+the+Thundering+Herd%E2%80%99s+90-88+triple-overtime+win+over+Louisiana+Tech.+The+Herd+currently+is+in+a+tie+for+third+place+in+Conference+USA.
Women’s basketball travels south for crucial conference games at UAB, MTSU

Marshall guard Princess Clemons (5) shoots a 3-pointer during the Thundering Herd’s 90-88 triple-overtime win over Louisiana Tech. The Herd currently is in a tie for third place in Conference USA.

 Despite its tough loss to the top-ranked Rice Owls, the Marshall women’s basketball team is seeking two more wins with its upcoming road trips to the University of Alabama at Birmingham Thursday night, followed by Middle Tennessee State University on Saturday evening.

The Herd (14-10, 8-3 C-USA) remains hopeful as it prepares to battle UAB (19-5, 7-4 C-USA). 

Marshall is currently sitting in third place, as UAB is in sixth for conference standings.

Senior guard Shayna Gore is averaging 19.8 points, 2.0 steals and 3.4 assists per game for the Herd. Redshirt senior guard Taylor Porter is following with 12.1 points, 1.4 steals and 3.8 rebounds. Gore and Porter lead the Herd in three-pointers making 36.9 and 35.9 percent, respectively. Redshirt junior guard/forward Khadaijia Brooks leads the team with 6.3 rebounds and 8.5 points per contest. Sophomore guard Kristen Mayo is contributing 7.9 points and 3.2 assists for the Herd. Freshmen guard and forward Kia Sivils and Lorelei Roper have equipped 4.0 and 3.6 points per game, respectively.

As for the Blazers, four players are averaging in double digits. Junior forward Rachael Childress averages 13.8 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. Senior guard Deanna Kuzmanic has 12.0 points and 5.0 rebounds and junior forward Katelynn Thomas contributes 11.9 points and 5.6 rebounds. Junior guard Miyah Barnes gives the Blazers 10.5 points per game.

Following its game against UAB, the Herd will finish up its travel slate at second-seeded Middle Tennessee State University on Saturday evening. A’Queen Hayes leads a trio of Blue Raiders averaging double-figures with 15.3 points per game. Hayes also leads MTSU in rebounding at 7.7 boards per contest, while Alex Johnson adds 14.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. Taylor Sutton averages 11.2 points per game while leading Middle Tennessee with 46 3-pointers this season.

Tipoff for the first matchup between Marshall and UAB is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. The Thundering Herd and Blue Raiders tip at 6 p.m. Saturday from the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Taylor Huddleston can be contacted at [email protected]

