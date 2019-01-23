The student news site of Marshall University

The Parthenon

Menu
Filed under Showcase, SPORTS, Women's Basketball

Marshall prepares for C-USA matchup against LA Tech

Millard Stickler, Reporter|January 23, 2019

Marshall+guard+Shayna+Gore+%2814%29+celebrates+a+win+in+front+of+Marshall%27s+pep+band.+
Back to Article
Back to Article

Marshall prepares for C-USA matchup against LA Tech

Marshall guard Shayna Gore (14) celebrates a win in front of Marshall's pep band.

Marshall guard Shayna Gore (14) celebrates a win in front of Marshall's pep band.

Richard Crank

Marshall guard Shayna Gore (14) celebrates a win in front of Marshall's pep band.

Richard Crank

Richard Crank

Marshall guard Shayna Gore (14) celebrates a win in front of Marshall's pep band.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Marshall Thundering Herd women’s basketball team will face off against Louisiana Tech Thursday evening in a game where Marshall Head Coach Tony Kemper said the key to victory is to find a way to disrupt Louisiana Tech’s senior shooting guard, Kierra Anthony.

“We need to really do a good job putting players around (Anthony),” Kemper said in an interview on Tuesday. “We need to do as a good a job as we can at making her shots really tough. She will still make some, but we have to stay in there and be tough to get her guarded like we need to.”

The Herd is coming off a road victory in Florida where it defeated conference opponent Florida International, 86-58, to advance its conference record to 4-1 and Kemper says that the spirits are high.

“We are in a pretty good place right now,” he said. “We are definitely playing the best basketball of the year for us.”

Kemper said he hopes to emulate the confidence the team showed against Florida International in the upcoming game.

“The second half of that game, we just kind of let out a little bit in terms of not holding back with our energy on the defensive end,” he said. “We went ahead and relaxed and played offense together. We shot the ball really well and moved the ball really well. We played a pretty clean second half down in (Florida). It was fun to watch.”

Despite the win, Kemper said that there is always room for improvement.

“We can continue in all phases to get a little bit better,” he said. “We didn’t play great for 40 minutes. We played great for 20. We played tough and mentally tough in the 1st half but we played a lot better basketball in the 2nd half.”

Kemper said the Herd needs to continue to try and get consistent for 40 minutes of good basketball.

“We have our spurts where we are very good and we got to string those spurts out where they last even longer than what they do now,” he said.

Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m. at the Cam Henderson Center.

Millard Stickler can be contacted at [email protected]            

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Showcase

Men’s basketball aims to bounce back after first conference loss
Men’s basketball aims to bounce back after first conference loss
UMS aids in recovery for Wilmington, North Carolina
UMS aids in recovery for Wilmington, North Carolina
Second-half collapse sends WKU past Marshall for first C-USA loss
Second-half collapse sends WKU past Marshall for first C-USA loss
Junior League of Huntington Soup-er Hero soup drive accepting donations
Junior League of Huntington Soup-er Hero soup drive accepting donations
Textbook affordability focus of first student body cabinet meeting of semester
Textbook affordability focus of first student body cabinet meeting of semester

Other stories filed under SPORTS

Men’s basketball aims to bounce back after first conference loss
Men’s basketball aims to bounce back after first conference loss
Second-half collapse sends WKU past Marshall for first C-USA loss
Second-half collapse sends WKU past Marshall for first C-USA loss
GALLERY: Marshall outlasts FIU for 5-0 start in Conference USA
GALLERY: Marshall outlasts FIU for 5-0 start in Conference USA
Burks, Marshall race past FIU for fifth straight win
Burks, Marshall race past FIU for fifth straight win
Herd men’s basketball to close out three-game homestand against FIU, looks to extend win streak
Herd men’s basketball to close out three-game homestand against FIU, looks to extend win streak
Navigate Left
  • Marshall prepares for C-USA matchup against LA Tech

    Men's Basketball

    Men’s basketball aims to bounce back after first conference loss

  • Marshall prepares for C-USA matchup against LA Tech

    GALLERIES

    UMS aids in recovery for Wilmington, North Carolina

  • Marshall prepares for C-USA matchup against LA Tech

    Men's Basketball

    Second-half collapse sends WKU past Marshall for first C-USA loss

  • Marshall prepares for C-USA matchup against LA Tech

    NEWS

    Junior League of Huntington Soup-er Hero soup drive accepting donations

  • Marshall prepares for C-USA matchup against LA Tech

    NEWS

    Textbook affordability focus of first student body cabinet meeting of semester

  • Marshall prepares for C-USA matchup against LA Tech

    GALLERIES

    GALLERY: Marshall outlasts FIU for 5-0 start in Conference USA

  • Marshall prepares for C-USA matchup against LA Tech

    Men's Basketball

    Burks, Marshall race past FIU for fifth straight win

  • Marshall prepares for C-USA matchup against LA Tech

    Men's Basketball

    Marshall overcomes tough battle with Florida Atlantic, wins fourth straight

  • Marshall prepares for C-USA matchup against LA Tech

    GALLERIES

    GALLERY: Marshall topples WKU in matchup of preseason C-USA favorites

  • Marshall prepares for C-USA matchup against LA Tech

    Football

    Malik Gant declares for NFL Draft

Navigate Right