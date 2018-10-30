Jo Tremmel: SGA House of Representatives executive committee was not a compromise

In the October 24th edition of the Parthenon, the ongoing debate over the House of Representatives was discussed by both the Parthenon and in a piece by Student Body President Hunter Barclay. A similar system to the one proposed had been in place in the past here at Marshall and had been dissolved due to problems. I was interested in how Hunter and Hannah planned on reviving the system again without the same problems that had plagued the system in the past.

However, this is not a critique on the House. Rather, it is a critique on the way that the House of Representatives and Senate’s response to it has been presented to the student body and the Barclay administration’s response to Senate feedback. The title of the most recent piece on the SGA meeting was “SGA compromises on House of Representatives proposal”. There was no compromise. Senate first heard about the changes to the plan of implementation of the House of Representatives during the Senate meeting.

Concerning the criticism of Concerns of the Student Body being one of the last line items in each Senate meeting, this was the first time that the Senate had heard concerns from President Barclay about it being at the end of the meetings. Should they want to suggest that it be moved more forward in the agenda, a simple conversation with the Pro-Tempore could have it done.

As far as the concern from President Barclay of a committee of Senators editing the governing documents of the House, it confuses me to no end. President Barclay initially asked the Judiciary Committee to review the House documents. He has praised the expertise of the Senate in our eye for detail in governing documents, even down to the commas. In the entire time of discussion of the House, there have been zero alternate suggestions of people to review or revise the House documents. In refusing to form a committee similar to those formed to revise the SGA Constitution and Bylaws, President Barclay is doing a disservice to the students that would be governed by the documents as well as disregarding the skill set of all of those in Senate.

Because of the balance of power inherent in governing bodies of this country, it is the Senate’s duty and within their enumerated powers to have say in and edit the suggested documents. In order for the House to have been implemented, the resolution doing so would have to be sponsored by a sitting Senator. The original intent of the Barclay administration was to “go around Senate” in order to enact the proposed House because there was a concern that Senate would change parts of their “vision”, as any balancing governing body has the right to do in a democratic society.

When the executive session was held a few weeks ago, Vice President Petracca was calling and texting multiple people at 11 PM in order to attempt to override the Senate’s right to expel any non-Senator from an executive session.

Throughout the entire process of the House of Representatives, President Barclay and Vice President Petracca have acted as though Senate is an undue burden on their plans. In reality, a large majority of those in Senate have more experience than Hunter and Hannah in Student Government and with the procedures that must be followed. With President Barclay still touting SGA as broken even after his Vice President retracted previous statements made on the campaign trail and during debates, perhaps it is time to participate in some self reflection and to realize that governing and representation is difficult; without help, support, and communication it is impossible. A key to any leadership position is communication, and this administration is severely lacking in this central and critical aspect.

Jo Tremmel serves as Student Government Association Parliamentarian, Chair of the Judiciary Committee and a College of Science Senator. She can be contacted at [email protected]