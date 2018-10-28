Alpha Chi Omega sponsors candlelight vigil for domestic violence

During the event on Thursday, Oct. 25, participants walked in silence around the Memorial Student Center plaza with candlelit bags just before placing them in the form of a ribbon to signify domestic violence awareness.

Alpha Chi Omega sponsored a candlelight vigil Thursday night in the Memorial Student Center plaza. Students, faculty and members of the Huntington community showed their support for the cause.

With October being domestic violence awareness month, the event was held to raise awareness about domestic violence. Over the past few weeks, members of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority have held numerous events supporting the cause.

“This is actually really special event to our chapter,” said philanthropy chair Natasha McFarland. “You don’t think this is going to happen to you in college but you never know. It can happen to anyone, and I know plenty of people that it has happened to.”

McFarland followed her introduction with a moving letter from the mother of Lauren McCluskey, a victim of domestic violence. McCluskey was shot and killed Monday night at the University of Utah where she attended school and ran track. She had previously dated her killer for about a month before the murder took place.

Stories like McCluskey’s are flooding media outlets and sparking nationwide awareness about domestic violence and domestic abuse. Alpha Chi Omega is working to spread awareness about the cause.

During the event, participants walked in silence around the Memorial Student Center plaza with candlelit bags just before placing them in the form of a ribbon to signify domestic violence awareness. The moment of silence was to remember the souls lost to domestic abusers the senseless acts of violence they have committed.

Ashley Arthur, an intern at Branches Domestic Violence Shelter of Huntington, attended the event to share her experience and show support. Arthur also provided information about community resources available on campus and within the community for survivors of domestic violence and domestic abuse.

“Now more than ever I think it’s important because of the message that we’re getting sometimes out there in the news and in the media,” Arthur said. “Some people think that they’re not in a violent relationship. A lot of people think that domestic violence is just physical but a lot of times it’s emotional, mental or financial. So. if we educate people about that they are more likely to get the help that they deserve.”

Rachel Riddle can be contacted at [email protected]