Hunter Barclay: New executive committee to represent student groups

In early September, Student Body Vice President Hannah Petracca and I proposed to the Student Senate the concept of an SGA House of Representatives (the House). The House would provide a platform for campus organizations to meet on a regular basis to express their concerns, to propose legislation, and to influence existing campus policies. The House’s membership would consist of one voting representative from every campus organization. In a time where division is omnipresent, the House would create an opportunity for students from different religious, political, cultural, and professional backgrounds to engage in constructive dialogue.

Following the Senate’s executive session last Tuesday, the Senate presented me with a dilemma: create a committee comprised entirely of senators to devise the governing documents for the House, or the Senate will not consider the idea. After carefully considering the Senate’s proposal, I respectfully decline to create a Senate committee.

Therefore, I have decided to call an executive committee titled “The House of Representatives,” which is not subject to Senate oversight. By calling an executive committee, I will serve as a non-voting member who facilitates discussion between voting representatives from every campus organization. Representatives will have the ability to create proposals that suggest improvements to the campus community, and then representatives can vote whether or not to support proposals. If the House votes in favor of a proposal, I will gladly assist with its implementation. Most importantly, the House provides an additional pathway for my peers to express their concerns, ideas, and opinions.

Never having served in the Student Senate, I know that students from any background or organization can evoke change on campus. Thus, the mission of the House is to increase Student Government’s engagement with student organizations by providing a platform where additional student perspectives can be offered and considered in order to represent and serve the student body holistically. The first House session will occur before the conclusion of the fall semester. I encourage every campus organization to send a representative to this meeting where all voices are welcome.

Hunter Barclay can be contacted at [email protected]