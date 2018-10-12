Masquerade Ball fundraiser for women’s studies, SAFE domestic violence shelter

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Women’s Studies Program will be having its fifth annual Masquerade Ball Saturday, Oct. 13. The Masquerade Ball is a fundraiser for the Women’s Studies Program and SAFE, a domestic violence shelter located in McDowell County in southern West Virginia.

SAFE has been a beneficiary of the Women’s Studies Program since its inception.

The ball is open to the Marshall community and the surrounding Huntington area. The event will be taking place from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. in the Memorial Student Center Don Morris room.

For Marshall students and recent graduates, it is $10, and for faculty and other community members, admission will cost $20. Those who attend can expect a night filled with dancing, food and a silent auction of donated items.

The idea of having an annual ball was created by the Women’s Studies board.

“We wanted to have a big fundraiser that will be fun,” said Laura Michele Diener, associate professor of history and director of the Women’s Studies Program.

“We floated around a few ideas and talked to students, and it seemed like the Masquerade Ball was very popular.”

Along with the open buffet, there will be an open wine bar for those who are 21 and older. The first hour will feature jazz music performed by Marshall’s Jazz Combo and a DJ for the remainder of the event.

“While it is a masquerade ball, the theme is roaring 20’s,” Diener said. “There is not a strict dress code, but most people do dress up. If you want to wear a nice suit or ball gown, this is the time to do so.”

There will also be opportunities for student volunteers to help decorate, cleanup or sell tickets for volunteer hours.

“It’s important to keep in mind that we’re doing this as a fundraiser,” Diener said. “We’re hoping to reach out to them and include them in our community in hopes that they’ll be our future students one day.”

Olayinka Bamiro can be reached at [email protected]