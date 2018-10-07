The student news site of Marshall University

The Parthenon

LIFE

Studio 8 Yoga allowed dogs and their owners to do doga together

Meg Keller, ReporterOctober 7, 2018Leave a Comment

Yoga has gone to the dogs as community dogs and their owners participated in Doga, sponsored by Studio 8 Yoga at Ritter Park Thursday, Oct. 4.

Joan St. Clair, director of Studio 8, said she wanted to give people a place to do yoga with their dogs and help benefit the local animal shelter with donations.

“A lot of people come to class at the studio because practicing at home is a challenge because of distractions with their kids or dogs,” St. Clair said.

St. Clair said Doga was a way to surrender to those distractions and let the dog be part of the practice.

St. Clair said she wanted to spark community involvement to help give donations to the Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter as well.

Future studio 8 events and workshops can be found on their website https://www.studio8wv.com/events-workshops/.

Meg Keller can be contacted at [email protected]

 

