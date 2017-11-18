Filed under LIFE

Campus Activity Board closes out Open Mic Night for semester

Marshall University’s Campus Activities Board brought students together for its final Open Mic Night of the fall semester Thursday in the basement of the Memorial Student Center.

Open Mic Night is a time for students to come and show off their talents. Those that attend can do anything from sing, dance, stand-up comedy, read poetry and anything in-between. This is the first semester Open Mic Night has been on campus.

Olivia Freeland, program coordinator, said it was created to be a great way to meet new people, show off talents and boost self-esteem.

Breon Taylor, host of Open Mic Night, volunteered so students could showcase their talent. He also performed “Ordinary People” by John Legend.

“Breon Taylor is a great comedian and will encourage anyone who wants to perform to do so,” Freeland said. “Anyone can perform, and at the end, an award will be given to whomever the crowd chooses.”

Sierra Dixon, member of CAB, said she thought she got to know people better because of this event.

“It gets students to know each other and their talents better,” Dixon said. “It also gets students to feel more comfortable showing you talent in front of others in a judge-free zone. You can see the different sides of people who go to Marshall.”

Sarah Hardey, freshman education major, said she believes this event will help students not feel so alone on campus.

“This is a place where students can come to have fun even if they don’t have a talent to show,” Hardey said. “This type of atmosphere is great for feeling comfortable, not feeling shy, scared or nervous. I always have a blast here. I believe we will have more next semester, so bring your talents because I love seeing new people bring new things.”

