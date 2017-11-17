Filed under LIFE

‘A Night with Janis Joplin’ shows off powerhouse voice Kelly McIntyre

The Marshall Artists Series brought back the “Queen of Rock and Roll” for a night of classic songs by new voices.

“A Night with Janis Joplin” included classic songs from not only Janis Joplin, but Aretha Franklin, Bessie Smith and Odetta.

The show featured Kelly McIntyre as Janis Joplin as well as “The Voice” competitor Ashley Támar Davis as Aretha Franklin, Blues Woman, Nina Simone and Chantel.

The night began with the song “Tell Mama,” performed by Janis (McIntyre) and Tawny Dolley as Etta James.

The musical showcased Joplin’s life from growing up in Texas to mixing rock and roll with the blues. It also demonstrated how soul and blues singers like James and Franklin influenced Joplin in her own music.

The first act focused on her early childhood life and musical career and contained songs like “Down on Me,” “Piece of my Heart” and “Spirit in the Dark.” The second act showcased her life once she stepped out on her own in the music scene with songs like “Cry Baby,” “Me and Bobby McGee” and “Stay with Me.” The show closed with “Mercedes Benz,” a classic song of Joplin’s.

The show was set up like a rock and roll concert from Joplin’s time. The set stayed the same, and McIntyre performed with a live band. In between songs, she narrated Janis’ life as the songs became relevant.

The next show from the Marshall Artists Series is “A Charlie Brown Christmas LIVE!” Dec. 5. This will be the last show of the fall semester. The spring semester kicks off with “Sleeping Beauty” by the State Ballet Theater of Russia Jan. 23.

Buffy Six can be contacted at [email protected]