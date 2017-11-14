The student news site of Marshall University

The Parthenon

Filed under NEWS, Showcase

47th Annual Fountain Ceremony honors 75 lost

Breanna Francis, ReporterNovember 14, 2017Leave a Comment

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Sons and daughters of Marshall, as well as members of the Huntington community, gathered together today to remember those 75 individuals who lost their lives 47 years ago, as the grandson of two of those people gave the keynote speech in their honor.

“From the day I was born, a love for Marshall University and Marshall football, has been engrained in me,” said Fisher Cross, grandson of Dr. H. D. Proctor and Courtney Proctor and a senior sports management major. “Marshall is about much more than football. It is about heart, resilience and determination. I am so honored and blessed to say that I am a son of Marshall, a citizen of Huntington, West Virginia and, most importantly, a descendant of the 75.”

The plane crash that took place that night has forever shaped this college and this city, building a closer knit and loving community that can bounce back from even the most tragic of events, according to Marshall alum Sara Tolley.

“Being from Wayne County and having known people who were a part of the 75, I always think of this day every year,” Tolley said. “The crash galvanized the community. Marshall has always been a big part of Huntington, but for that to have happened, and for everyone that is from here to have lost somebody, or know someone who lost somebody, it’s life changing. It was a rallying cry that brought everyone together and made everyone excited to watch this school rise from the ashes.”

The ceremony closed with the annual turning off of the water to the fountain, which will be left off until the spring to remind those that pass the empty fountain of the lives that were lost that day so many years ago.

Breanna Francis can be contacted at [email protected]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under NEWS

Delta Zeta seminar teaches sexual assault protection

The women of Marshall University’s Delta Zeta chapter presented their second annual sexual assault seminar Monday in an effort to teach young women ...

47th Memorial Fountain Ceremony to feature grandson of two lost in plane crash
47th Memorial Fountain Ceremony to feature grandson of two lost in plane crash
Statewide conference addresses disparities still faced by African Americans in W.Va.

Marshall University collaborated with HOPE Community Development Corporation, a non-profit corporation based in Charleston that works to assist in inn...

Marshall opens food pantry downtown

Students, faculty, staff and community members will have a new source of hunger relief starting today at a food pantry created by the Marshall Univers...

Interfaith Week starts with new ‘Hug a ____ Day’

Interfaith week began Monday with “Hug a ___ Day” and will continue through Thursday with a series of events put together by the Marshall Universi...

Other stories filed under Showcase

Students paint Memorial Fountain during Paint and Sip
Students paint Memorial Fountain during Paint and Sip
Capstone presentations continue at Visual Arts Center
Capstone presentations continue at Visual Arts Center
Editorial: Fountain Ceremony a unifying event for Huntington community
Editorial: Fountain Ceremony a unifying event for Huntington community
We missed Jeff today…
We missed Jeff today…
Marshall basketball season tips off tonight
Marshall basketball season tips off tonight
Navigate Right
Navigate Left