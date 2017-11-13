Filed under LIFE

Classic Christmas story comes to Playhouse

Charles Dickens’ classic tale “A Christmas Carol” will be performed Wednesday through Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse.

Acting and movement professor Jack Cirillo will be directing the Romulus Linney adaptation as well as playing Ebenezer Scrooge.

Although this is Cirillo’s third year playing “Scrooge,” this will be his first time directing the play.

Box office manager Sam Kincaid said Cirillo does a great job in helping the actors find a piece of themselves within the story.

“Jack Cirillo does a great job of teaching the students self-discovery,” Kincaid said.

The classic tale tells the story of a rich, greedy old man who comes face-to-face with the ghost of his old business partner, who tells him about his fate if he keeps going down the road of hate and greed. In one night, Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by three ghosts: Christmas Past, Christmas Present and Christmas Yet-To-Come. By morning, Scrooge realizes the wrongness of his ways, and he finds true happiness in his life.

“Everybody loves a redemption story, especially in this day and age,” Kincaid said. “I think we like seeing Scrooge finding happiness at the end of the story.”

Kincaid said this adaptation is very traditional and family-oriented.

“Our patrons who see all of our shows bring their grandchildren to this one,” Kincaid said. “It has become a family tradition.”

Buffy Six can be contacted at [email protected]