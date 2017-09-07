12th annual Constitution Week to kick off with Quoits Open Tournament





Filed under Uncategorized

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Marshall University’s annual Constitution Week celebrations will soon be in full-swing.

Constitution Week is celebrated at Marshall as a commemoration of the U.S. Constitution and in remembrance of Chief Justice John Marshall, whom the university is named after.

The celebration of the Constitution, sponsored by the John Deaver Drinko Academy, begins with the annual quoits tournament.

Quoits, a traditional game similar to horseshoe, involves throwing quoits over a set distance to land over a hob. The game is said to have been John Marshall’s favorite game.

Faculty, staff and students are able to sign up and practice for the annual Quoits Open Tournament Monday on Buskirk Field from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

The tournament will be played Sept. 12-14. Tournament participants will have the opportunity to win prizes, a trophy and even the chance to move on to the next round to play in the President’s Invitational Quoits Tournament on Sept. 15 and the President’s Media Quoits Challenge on Sept. 26.

Danite Belay can be contacted at [email protected]