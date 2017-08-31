Marshall approves alcohol sales at Joan C. Edwards Stadium





Filed under Football, NEWS

Fans attending football games for the 2017 season will be able to purchase both beer and wine, however there will be sections of the stadium that will be designated as alcohol-free.

The Marshall University Board of Governors voted unanimously to allow the sale of alcholic beverages at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium during a Board of Governors meeting June 28.

Last season, Marshall Athletics expanded alcohol sales from the Big Green Room only to include the chair-back seating areas.

There is also a new service being offered to fans on the West Concourse this season. The “HerdZone Beer Run” is located near section 112 and permits two entries per Big Green Card and one entry per season ticket.

Section 228 will be entirely alcohol-free for fans wishing to be seated away from sections serving alcohol.

A full list of alcohol-free sections is available on herdzone.com.

Marshall meal service provider Sodexo projects that alcohol sales within the stadium will be able to raise $50,000 in revenue for the Fall 2017 season.